﻿‘Huaning’ leaves PAR

Tropical Storm “Huaning” has left the Philippine Area of responsibility as of 5 p.m., a bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Saturday.

Based on all available data, the center of “Huaning” was estimated at 585 kilometers (km) north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

It had sustained maximum winds of 65 km per hour near the center.

PAGASA still expects “Huaning” to enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat) in Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, and Abra.

Rough to very rough seas are also expected in the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon in the next 24 hours.

Sea travel remained risky for small seacrafts.

“Huaning” is forecast to move generally northeastward over the East China Sea towards the direction of Kyushu in southern Japan.

It will remain a tropical storm throughout the forecast period.

Source: Philippines News Agency