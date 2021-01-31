﻿HPG impounds 1.2K cars, motorcycles for violations

Members of the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) seized more than 1,000 vehicles and motorcycles for various violations in a “one-time big time” operation, PNP chief, Gen. Debold Sinas said on Friday.

In a statement, Sinas said the HPG’s “8th Simultaneous Nationwide Oplan Lambat Bitag Sasakyan-One Time Big Time Operations” on Thursday resulted in the impounding of 1,234 cars and motorcycles and the confiscation of 442 illegal accessories in simultaneous nationwide anti-car theft and road safety law enforcement operations.

“Traffic laws and regulations were made to be followed because it can spell the difference between life and death when violated,” Sinas said.

HPG director Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, meanwhile, said Regional Highway Patrol Units (RHPU) have so far rounded up four wanted carnappers, issued 7,205 traffic ticket/citations, impounded 38 colorum vehicles, and apprehended 1,002 motorcycle riders for non-use of helmets.

“Comparative data from the previous one time, big time operations shows a significant increase of 198 percent on impounded vehicles with and without alarm, 27.8 percent increase for violations of Republic Act 4136 (Land Transportation and Traffic Code) while there is 27 percent increase in the apprehension of motor vehicle owners/riders in relation to the implementation of RA 10054 (Motorcycle Helmet Act), Presidential Decree 96 and colorum motor vehicles. Further, the overall total of issued Traffic Citation Tickets (TCT) Temporary Operator’s Permit (TOP), Ordinance Violations Receipt (OVR) also increased significantly by 49.5 percent”, Sinas said.

Sinas said these efforts of the PNP aim to eradicate car theft, recover stolen motor vehicles, and apprehend violators of traffic laws through coordination and joint operations with the Land Transportation Office, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and other partner agencies.

Source: Philippines News agency