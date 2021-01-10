﻿Housing, urban dev’t strategic plan ready by Q1: DHSUD

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Thursday said it is now finalizing the contents of its 20-year housing and urban development strategic plan and roadmap which is set to be completed within the first quarter of this year.

In a statement, Housing czar Eduardo del Rosario cited the importance of having a proactive “National Housing Strategic Plan” to address the common issues of Filipinos, particularly the marginalized sectors, in terms of the real estate industry.

The 20-year housing and urban development strategic roadmap aims to provide adequate and affordable housing units for all Filipinos, according to the DSHUD.

The housing department said it will cover plans and programs until the year 2040, which is aligned with the AmBisyon Natin 2040 development plan of the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA).

Del Rosario earlier said the roadmap will further boost the Duterte administration’s flagship campaign on Building Adequate, Livable, Affordable and Inclusive (BALAI) Filipino Housing Program and institutionalizes effective and strategic delivery of services in the housing industry.

Del Rosario said the national housing strategic plan is intended to accelerate the building of high quality but affordable housing projects for Filipinos in partnership with the private sector.

“Mahirap na walang roadmap, ang mangyayari after ng administration ni President Rodrigo Duterte, mawawalan ng (Without the roadmap, after the term of President Duterte administration, there will be no) continuity since when a new administration comes in, it’s not a sure thing kung itutuloy ‘yung mga ginagawa at gagawin pang mga programa (if the programs will be continued),” del Rosario said.

Del Rosario noted that once the 20-year strategic roadmap is in place, the continuity of housing projects and urban development in the country will be ensured.

“Despite some birth pains, we have started laying solid foundations for the future of housing in our country,” he said.

Del Rosario said the DSHUD’s strategic roadmap will be focusing on providing decent, livable, and affordable housing units.

It also targets to establish resilient and sustainable communities for the marginalized sector and informal settlers residing in the danger zone or properties owned by either the government or private entities.

“The roadmap is about capacitating and providing opportunities to all Filipino families to own a house of their own,” he said.

Del Rosario also vowed to further boost the DSHUD’s coordination with local government units (LGUs) for land development and housing projects meant for informal settler families and other vulnerable sectors.

“We are now looking for the necessary data so that people living in highly susceptible areas, especially to flooding and landslides, will be given first priority by the national government in providing them with better resettlement,” he said.

Del Rosario believes that the housing industry can also be a tool to revive the economy amid the prevailing health crisis.

“Housing serves as an economic trigger since 80 aligned industries could be stimulated just by building a single house,” he added.

Del Rosario said the crafting of the national strategic plans on housing involves reviewing all existing policies, rules, and regulations related to housing and urban development.

“We will streamline those existing guidelines and processes to strengthen the housing industry,” he said.

Del Rosario has earlier directed DHSUD’s technical working group to include some representatives from the country’s four major developers’ groups during the crafting of the roadmap — to ensure the policies, rules, and regulations are “inclusive”.

Source: Philippines News agency