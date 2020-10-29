﻿Housing site for ex-NPAs to be built in Agusan Norte

Agusan del Norte’s provincial government broke ground on Thursday a housing site for former combatants of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) in the area.

Governor Dale B. Corvera, Agusan del Norte 2nd District Rep. Maria Angelica Amante-Matba, and Cabadbaran City Mayor Judy C. Amante led the groundbreaking ceremony of the 1.4-hectare housing site in Barangay Del Pilar, Cabadbaran City that was donated by San Roque Metals, Inc. (SRMI).

Brig. Gen. Maurito L. Licudine, commander of the Army’s 402nd Infantry Brigade who was present during the activity, lauded the National Housing Authority for giving priority to the housing needs of the former rebels.

Licudine said 91 former rebels under the brigade have already availed of the housing program, one of the benefits that former NPA combatants could avail of through the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip).

Butuan City Councilor Ryan Culima, who represented the SRMI, estimated that 100 families of former rebels would benefit from the housing project.

1Lt. Roel T. Maglalang, civil-military operations officer of the Army’s 23rd Infantry Battalion, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Thursday that 83 former rebels under their unit have applied for the housing project.

“Except for those who opted to go back to their communities, some of our former rebels will benefit from the newly opened housing site in Cabadbaran City,” Maglalang said.

Source: Philippines News Agency