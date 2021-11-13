﻿House to probe anomalous lots sale of orthopedic hospital

ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Rowena ‘Niña’ Taduran has called on Congress to look into the alleged anomalous sale of two parcels of land belonging to the Philippine Orthopedic Center (POC) from which the hospital is located in Quezon City.

Taduran filed her Resolution No.2336 requesting the House of Representatives’ appropriate committee to “conduct an investigation in aid of legislation on the apparent unlawful deprivation by the (POC) of ownership over its two parcels of land.”

In her resolution, Taduran noted that her office received a sealed brown envelope labelled “Anomalous Transfer of Gov’t. Prop., Executive Secretary Summary w/ Appendages.” It contained photocopies to f documents showing that since 1947, POC has been the lawful owner and ‘possessor of two lots, one measured to be 1,516.50 square meters and 1,517 sq.m., comprising the present location of the hospital in Quezon City.

The envelope also contained information through the documents that on March 15, 2009, in a case for unlawful detainer involving the said lots, the Regional Trial Court of Quezon City (QC-RTC) ordered spouses Jose and Amelia Luriz “to restore the peaceful possession of the lots” of the POC.

However, on Feb. 24, 2016, the Supreme Court denied the petition of Jose Luriz for reconstitution of the titles of the subject lots, stating it belong to the Republic. And on March 21, 2018, POC through the Office of the Solicitor General filed its complaint about the revival and enforcement of the March 15, 2009 judgment. The case is still pending at the said court.

But just last year, on Sept. 20, 2020 a Transfer of Certificate of Title (TCT) was issued to Luriz by the Registry of Deeds of Quezon City covering the two lots owned and occupied by POC. Two new TCT were again issued by the Registered of Deeds of Quezon City on June 25, 2021, covering the same POC lots in an apparent sale of the lots to two different buyers.

Taduran said if the photocopied documents she received were indeed reproductions of the originals, “this becomes a serious situation”, because it involves the properties of POC, a government hospital catering to the health needs of Filipinos.

She urged her colleagues to look into the “veracity of the apparent anomalous sale” of the lots and “irregular loss by the POC of its ownership, that a Congressional inquiry is necessary to protect the POC.”

