﻿House suspends sessions due to Covid-19 surge

The House of Representatives has suspended its plenary sessions until January 24 because of the uptick in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the country, Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said on Tuesday.

“We have decided to suspend the plenary sessions for the rest of the week because of the continuing surge in Covid-19 cases in almost every corner of the metropolis, and the House of Representatives is no exception. We arrived at such decision to control the spread of the fast-moving coronavirus that has also affected our members and staff,” Velasco said in a statement.

Velasco said since the start of the year, over 70 House members and employees have contracted the disease, and many others are undergoing quarantine or self-isolation after exhibiting symptoms or having close contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19.

He, however, assured that the House continues to fulfill its “constitutional duty of enacting laws that promote the interests and welfare of our people” while taking necessary measures to create a safe environment for House members and employees.

“When we resumed session last Monday, we wasted no time to approve on third and final reading a total of 19 bills, 10 of them are of national significance, including aid for higher education, additional benefits for senior citizens, rural financial inclusion, and tax cut to help the live entertainment industry recover from the impact of the pandemic,” he said.

He said the chamber also ratified the bicameral committee report on the proposed Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act.

“The House will resume session on January 24 and we hope that the Covid-19 situation has already improved by then so we could finish all pending priority measures before we adjourn for the election period,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency