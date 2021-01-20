﻿House pushes for more benefits to solo parents

The House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved on third and final reading a bill that seeks to provide more benefits and privileges to solo parents and their children.

With 208 affirmative votes, zero negative votes, and no abstention, the chamber passed House Bill 8097, which seeks to amend Republic Act 8972 or the “Solo Parents Welfare Act of 2000” to uplift the lives and status of the solo parents and their children.

The bill provides that qualified solo parents may avail of the additional benefit of a 10-percent discount from purchases of basic necessities of a child or children under the sole responsibility of the said qualified solo parent.

It enhances the educational benefits provided under the current law by guaranteeing full scholarship for a child of the solo parent and prioritizing the other children, if any, in the educational programs of the government.

It promotes childminding centers, breastfeeding in the workplace, and social safety assistance to all kinds of solo parents and their children.

It provides for employment programs of solo parents by prioritizing them in the livelihood, training, and poverty alleviation programs of the government.

Medical and health welfare would be provided for solo parents by prioritizing them in the provision of services in government hospitals and medical facilities.

Source: Philippines News agency