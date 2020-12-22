﻿House productive amid Covid-19 pandemic: Romualdez

– The House of Representatives has processed a total of 2,598 measures during 74 session days amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday, House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez reported that the average number of measures processed per session day was 35.

Romualdez said the chamber approved a total of 40 bills that were enacted into law, 16 bills transmitted to President Rodrigo Duterte for his signature, and 453 approved on third and final reading.

He noted that under the leadership of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, the chamber processed 688 measures or an average of 115 per session from Oct. 12 to Dec. 16, 2020 alone.

Romualdez said Velasco’s leadership led to the passage of key legislations like the PHP4.5-trillion 2021 national budget, the Anti-Money Laundering Act, the coco levy trust fund bill.

Also passed on final reading are HB 6656 which would extend the availability of the 2020 appropriations until Dec. 31, 2021, and HB 8063, which extends the availability of Bayanihan 2 funds under Republic Act (RA) No. 11494 until June 30, 2021.

“Despite this challenging year, we remain unfazed and true to our mandate to enact laws that will improve the lives of the Filipino people. The accomplishments that we have this year would not be possible without the hard work of our Speaker, our colleagues both in the majority and minority, as well as our staff,” Romualdez said.

Romualdez assured that the House would continue working to pass the priority bills of the Duterte administration.

“We assure the public that their representatives are doing their best to provide them with quality legislation and timely service and that no resource is wasted,” Romualdez said. “The Filipino people deserve only the best.”

Source: Philippines News agency