﻿House panels OK bill creating virology institute

A measure seeking the creation of the Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines (VIP) has hurdled the committee level at the House of Representatives this week.

The House Committee on Health, along with the House Committee on Science and Technology, approved the substitute bill that proposes to create a research and development institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) called the Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines.

The VIP shall serve as the premier research and development institute in the field of virology, encompassing all areas in viruses and viral diseases in humans, plants, and animals.

The institute shall establish strategic partnerships with the world’s leading scientists, virology centers, and institutes; and conduct innovative and pioneering researches that will advance the frontiers of virology in the country.

It shall promote and undertake the transfer of the results of scientific research and development to concerned government agencies, industry, and academe.

An information system on virology science and technology for use by both the public and private sectors must be developed and maintained.

It proposes the creation of a Virology Research Fund, with an initial amount of PHP2 billion, to be used exclusively for the implementation of the Virology Institute Strategic plan.

Source: Philippines News Agency