﻿House panel OKs bill recognizing conserved IPs’ communities

A measure seeking to recognize the indigenous cultural communities and indigenous peoples (ICCs/IPs) community conserved territories and areas (ICCA) hurdled committee level at the House of Representatives on Thursday.

The House Committee on Indigenous Cultural Communities and Indigenous Peoples approved a substitute bill which aims to establish the National ICCA Registry.

The National ICCA Registry shall contain records of all pertinent information voluntarily submitted by the concerned ICC/IP regarding their respective ICCAs.

ICCAs recorded in the proposed registry shall be included in the comprehensive land use plan of the concerned local government unit.

Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda, a principal author of the bill, said it is time the national government gives due importance and role to the indigenous communities as partners in the conservation of protected areas found within their ancestral domains.

“Indigenous Peoples communities have always played an important role in the conservation and preservation of the country’s protected areas,” Legarda said.

Bukidnon Rep. Maria Lourdes Acosta-Alba, another author, said the measure would enhance and strengthen the interface between the Indigenous Peoples Rights Act and the National Integrated Protected Areas System.

The measure would further provide for a system of recognition, registration, protection, and promotion of covered lands as well as penalize acts of desecration of the aforementioned areas.

Committee chair Kalinga Rep. Allen Jesse Mangaoang said the conservation of ancestral lands and domains would help ensure the establishment of preventive measures against flooding and landslides during typhoons, thereby protecting indigenous Filipinos as well as the whole country.

