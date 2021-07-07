﻿House panel OKs bill declaring part of PH Rise as protected area

A measure seeking to declare a portion of Philippine Rise as a protected area has hurdled committee level at the House of Representatives.

During a hearing on Wednesday, the House Committee on Natural Resources chaired by Cavite Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr., approved the unnumbered substitute bill to House Bill 36, which would declare a portion of the Philippine Rise situated within the exclusive economic zone as a protected area, to be referred to as the “Philippine Rise Marine Resource Reserve.”

The bill states that it shall fall under the category of marine resource reserve under the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS).

Muntinlupa City Rep. Ruffy Biazon, author of the bill, said the original proposal was to make the area a protected zone and the intention is to preserve the Philippine Rise and the Benham Bank.

“Upon consultation with our environment and natural resource experts and other stakeholders, we were enlightened that it would be best that we make it a marine reserve in order for us to be able to take advantage of the natural resources therein,” Biazon said.

The bill aims to ensure the protection and conservation of the globally significant economic, biological, sociocultural, educational, and scientific values of the Philippine Rise and the Benham Bank into perpetuity for the enjoyment of present and future generations.

The bill prohibits acts within the protected area, such as poaching, killing, destroying, disturbing of any wildlife; hunting or gathering of any wildlife; using any fishing or harvesting gear that is unsustainable or detrimental to marine life, among others.

Source: Philippines News Agency