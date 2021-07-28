﻿House OKs virology institute, center for disease control bills

The House of Representatives on Wednesday night approved on third and final reading two measures seeking to establish a virology research institute in the Philippines and a center for disease control.

Both bills have been identified as priority measures by President Rodrigo Duterte in his final State of the Nation Address (SONA) last July 26.

A total of 198 lawmakers voted in favor of House Bill 9559, which proposes to create a research and development institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) called the Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines (VIP). No lawmaker voted against the bill or abstained from voting.

The VIP shall serve as the premier research and development institute in the field of virology, encompassing all areas in viruses and viral diseases in humans, plants, and animals.

The institute shall establish strategic partnerships with the world’s leading scientists, virology centers, and institutes; and conduct innovative and pioneering research that will advance the frontiers of virology in the country.

It shall promote and undertake the transfer of the results of scientific research and development to concerned government agencies, industry, and academe.

An information system on virology science and technology for use by both the public and private sectors must be developed and maintained.

It proposes the creation of a Virology Research Fund, with an initial amount of PHP2 billion, to be used exclusively for the implementation of the Virology Institute Strategic plan.

Center for Disease Prevention and Control

Meanwhile, House Bill 9560, which seeks to modernize the country’s public health emergency preparedness through the creation of the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), was approved on final reading with 193 affirmative votes, six negative votes, and no abstention.

The bill seeks to advance health modernization and institutional reforms to protect the public from further health risks.

The CDC would absorb the appropriate units under the Department of Health (DOH), including the Epidemiology Bureau, the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, and selected functions of the International Health Surveillance Division, among others.

The bill seeks the creation of the CDC as a separate agency under the control and supervision of the DOH, but with broader policymaking, implementation, surveillance, disease control, and prevention powers.

The CDC shall serve as the principal agency mandated to develop and apply communicable disease prevention and control initiatives.

It also proposes a comprehensive health emergency management framework that includes provisions for vaccination and treatment, isolation and quarantine, and disease surveillance.

The bill mandates necessary reforms in the recruitment, training, employment and management of the country’s public health emergency personnel; development of relevant programs for the acquisition and upgrading of appropriate technologies, laboratories, and equipment; and provision for the needed relocation, improvement, and construction of facilities to enhance the country’s preparedness and response to public health emergencies.

Health procurement and stockpiling

The chamber unanimously approved House Bill 9456, otherwise known as the proposed Health Procurement and Stockpiling Act, with 197 affirmative votes.

The bill seeks to protect public health by addressing the problem of access to critical drugs and medicines, vaccines, devices, and materials in times of public health emergencies.

The bill will create the Health Procurement and Stockpiling Bureau under the Department of Health (DOH).

It will absorb the existing Procurement Service and the Supply Chain Management Service and serve as the principal agency mandated to undertake a transparent, fair, proactive, and innovative procurement service for the DOH.

It will also be tasked to stockpile, conserve, and facilitate the release of adequate amounts of potentially life-saving pharmaceuticals, vaccines, devices, and materials in times of public health emergencies.

House Health Committee chair Angelina Tan, author of the bill, stressed that the country’s preparedness in times of public health emergencies is significantly necessary such as during pandemics and natural disasters.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has shown the need to preposition critical and strategic pharmaceuticals and medical devices as well as the supply of raw materials. The country needs to be proactive in its response to public health emergencies,” Tan said.

The proposed bureau will also lead in facilitating the creation of a conducive environment to encourage pharmaceutical and device self-sufficiency for medical supplies needed by the country and spearhead the crafting of a multi-sector National Drug and Device Security Program geared towards the country’s self-reliance in producing drugs and medicines, vaccines, devices, and materials.

