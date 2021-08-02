﻿House OKs bill doubling social pension for elderly

The House of Representatives on Monday overwhelmingly approved on final reading a measure proposing to double the amount of social pension for senior citizens from the current PHP500 to PHP1,000.

A total of 225 lawmakers voted in favor of House Bill 9459, which seeks to amend Republic Act 7432, by granting pension to all the elderlies and provide additional increase in the social pension of indigent senior citizens. No one voted against the measure or abstained from voting.

The social pension refers to the monetary grant from the government to support the daily subsistence and medical needs of senior citizens, which shall amount to PHP1,000 per month once the bill is enacted into law.

Under the bill, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) shall be tasked to review, and when necessary, increase the amount of social pension every two years after its enactment into law.

The implementation, distribution, and management of the social pension shall be transferred from the DSWD to the National Commission on Senior Citizens.

Source: Philippines News Agency