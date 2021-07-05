﻿House highlights legislative achievements in pre-SONA tribute

Speaker Lord Allan Velasco on Monday spearheaded a pre-State of the Nation Address (SONA) campaign dubbed as “Sa Lahat ng Pagbabago, Salamat Pangulo!” which features the priority programs and policies implemented in the different legislative districts across the country under the Duterte administration.

Velasco said this is part of a series of initiatives highlighting the legislative accomplishments of the Duterte administration in preparation for President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s sixth and final SONA on July 26.

Velasco said the House members were tasked to produce 60- to 90-second videos featuring the priority programs of district and party-list lawmakers that were implemented and made possible since President Duterte assumed office in 2016.

“Members of Congress wholeheartedly embraced this project, as they are sincerely thankful to the President for his help with programs that greatly benefited their constituents in their respective districts,” Velasco said.

The videos, which follow the theme “Mula sa Inyong Kongreso, Progreso para sa Pilipino”, will be posted on the official Facebook page of the House of Representatives starting Monday.

An 84-second video featuring Speaker Velasco and his lone district of Marinduque kicks off the pre-SONA campaign: https://fb.watch/v/878lr71Av/

He said even before the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress was able to pass laws on universal health care, free tertiary education, the establishment of Malasakit centers, expanded maternity leave, free public internet access, and the Bangsamoro Organic Law, among others.

Key legislative bills enacted under PRRD

At the height of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, Velasco said Congress and the Executive worked together to produce vital laws designed to help address and cushion the socioeconomic impact of the ongoing public health crisis, such as the Bayanihan laws, General Appropriations Act of 2021, and Covid-19 Vaccination Program Act.

“Most of our colleagues in Congress agree that we should give credit where it’s due, and the truth is that there were a lot of key legislative measures enacted during PRRD’s term,” Velasco said.

Aside from the pre-SONA campaign, Velasco said a multimedia exhibit will be put up in the North and South Wing lobbies of the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on the actual day of the SONA.

A tableau of Duterte’s accomplishments, he said, will also be set up at the rear entrance of the main building where the Chief Executive will make his way into the plenary to deliver his final SONA.

Congress appreciates Duterte achievements

“We in Congress truly appreciate what President Duterte has done for our country, and all of these accomplishments will be highlighted in these exhibits,” Velasco said.

He said these projects were tagged with the phrase ‘Kay Duterte, Posible’, adding that many great things were truly made possible during our dear PRRD’s term.

The Philippine President delivers SONA every year to report the state of the country, unveils the government’s agenda for the coming year, and grabs the opportunity to urge Congress to pass priority measures.

Article 7, Section 23 of the 1987 Constitution mandates the President to “address the Congress at the opening of its regular session.”

In a speech delivered at Malacañan Palace on June 24, Duterte expressed hope that Congress would heed his call to pass the remaining priority measures of his administration.

Duterte said his administration’s priority measures would bring “genuine” reforms to the country. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency