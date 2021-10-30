﻿Hot lumber recovered in Aurora town

A truck filled with an estimated 576 board feet of hardwood “bagtikan” lumber was recovered in Barangay Umiray, Dingalan, this province on Friday.

Major Emil Sison, the spokesperson of the Aurora Police Provincial Office (APPO), said the anti-illegal logging operations were conducted by the members of the 3rd Maneuver Force Platoon, 1st Aurora Provincial Mobile Force Company (1st APMFC).

Sison said the troops found the abandoned Elf truck loaded with 28 pieces of sawn lumber amounting to PHP34,560 around 9:15 a.m. in Sitio Malamig, Barangay Umiray.

He said the 1st APMFC received information regarding the vehicle loaded with illegally cut lumber and was immediately verified by his men.

The confiscated forest products were believed to have come from the Sierra Madre mountains in Dingalan.

Sison added that the confiscated items were turned over to the City Environment and Natural Resources (CENRO) Dingalan Office and Dingalan Municipal Police Station for proper disposition and verification for filing of a case against the registered owner of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Col. Julio S. Lizardo, APPO provincial director, commended the operating units as well as the source of the information.

He called on the public to continue supporting the APPO as he vowed that they will exert their best effort to return the favor through providing peace, order, and public safety.

Source: Philippines News Agency