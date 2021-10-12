﻿’Hot’ logs, chainsaw seized in Aurora town

Joint operatives of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Philippine Army’s 91st Infantry “Sinagtala” Battalion (91IB) seized on Monday at least 1,000 board feet of illegally-cut logs and a chainsaw in Barangay Dimabuno, Dipaculao town, this province.

Lt. Col. Reandrew P. Rubio, commander of 91IB, said in an interview the seized illegally-sawn lumber were freshly cut flitches of white and red “lawaan” species with an estimated worth of PHP40,000.

Rubio said the “hot” lumbers were found abandoned in the area as the suspects managed to escape.

He commended the joint efforts of the Bravo Company of 91IB led by Corporal Renant Valerio, together with the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) headed by Forester 3 Samuel Alejo, for the successful confiscation of the hot lumbers and the equipment used in illegal logging operations.

He said the 91IB is mandated to fully support the all-out-battle of the DENR against illegal logging within their area of responsibility.

“I assure the public that your Philippine Army will continue to extend all assistance to DENR to the fullest level to stop the illegal logging operations in the province. I am appealing to the public for their usual cooperation with the government’s campaign in the protection and preservation of our environment,” Rubio said.

He also encouraged the stakeholders to help the government preserve the natural resources in the province.

“Let us work together in our fight to protect our environment,” he added.

The confiscated item and illegally cut lumbers are now in the custody of the Environmental and Natural Resources Office in Dipaculao, Aurora.

Source: Philippines News Agency