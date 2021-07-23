﻿Hospital owner shot dead in NoCot

A medical facility owner here was shot dead by still unidentified gunmen early Friday while he was taking a walk near his home.

Maj. Mautin Pangandigan, town police chief, identified the victim as Dr. Robert Cadulong, owner of the Cadulong Medical Hospital in Barangay Poblacion.

Initial investigation showed that Cadulong was taking his usual 5 a.m. walk near his home when two men riding tandem on a motorbike arrived and shot him at close range with a .45 caliber pistol.

“The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the body and was declared dead on arrival in the hospital that he owned,” Pangandigan said.

Witnesses said the gunmen, who were sporting black face masks, black jackets, and helmets fled toward the direction of Pagalungan town in Maguindanao.

Cadulong once served as municipal health officer of Pagalungan and Datu Montawal towns.

Relatives said the doctor has no known enemies in the community.

Source: Philippines News Agency