﻿Honor sacrifices of front-liners on National Heroes Day: AFP

MANILA – As the country observes National Heroes Day on Monday, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Jose Faustino Jr. urged the public to continue honoring the sacrifices of the front-liners amid the prevailing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Those are the people who continue to persevere in saving lives in hospitals, in producing our food and other essential supplies, and in keeping our communities safe amid this pandemic,” he said in a statement Sunday.

Faustino made this remark as the nation remembers the life and legacy of Philippine national heroes who have become cornerstones of the country’s freedom, independence, and democratic ideals.

Despite the challenges caused by the pandemic, Faustino urged all Filipinos to continue to honor the heroes’ sacrifices and remember that “all be heroes in our own respective fields and in our own little ways.”

Every last Monday of August, the nation pays tribute to past heroes of the revolution, as well as unknown men and women who sacrificed their lives for freedom from colonial rule.

“Likewise, we recognize our modern day heroes who continue to defend and promote Filipino values, principles, and values that form our national identity,” he added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency