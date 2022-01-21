﻿Home-bound persons exempt from ‘no vax, no ride’ policy: DOTr

Individuals going home—whether bound for Metro Manila or away to a province—are now exempt from the “no vaccine, no ride” policy in public transportation in the National Capital Region (NCR).

In a Viber message to reporters, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran said returning home is considered “essential travel” and will be allowed for those unvaccinated, whether traveling alone or with their children, in all means of public transportation.

“Kung may proof na palabas o papasok ng Metro Manila para umuwi sa kanilang permanenteng tirahan, allowed ‘yon at kasama sa exceptions (If there’s proof they’re going to or away from Metro Manila to go to their permanent home, that’s allowed and is included in the exceptions),” Libiran said.

According to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), those unvaccinated and headed home will need to present proof of their residence such as a government-issued ID with their complete address.

Earlier, DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade ordered the Philippine Ports Authority and other transportation officials to allow stranded passengers with children at the Manila North Harbor to return home to their provinces as it is considered a form of essential travel.

To allow more people to have access to Covid-19 vaccines, Tugade also ordered the rollout of vaccination stations in “strategic places” such as rail stations, ports, and land terminals.

On Monday, the DOTr began the “no vaccine, no ride” policy to help curb the spread of Covid-19 amid another surge in new cases.

The policy bars the unvaccinated and those partially unvaccinated from accessing public transportation except for those medically exempt, those who need to acquire essential goods and services, and those working in essential industries.

Source: Philippines News Agency