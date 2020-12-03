﻿Holiday parties discouraged in Zambo City amid pandemic

The City Health Office (CHO) has strongly discouraged the holding of holiday parties and gatherings amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, CHO chief, reiterated on Thursday the risk of transmissions and infections, especially for the more vulnerable members of the family such as children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with medical conditions.

Miravite noted that families who want to celebrate the holiday season should limit the celebration to just members of their household, and avoid having other guests or visitors.

“If we want to celebrate, we just confine it to our own household members,” Miravite said.

She said that community transmission is the top cause of Covid-19 transmission in this city, with 91 percent or 206 of the total active cases.

As of Nov. 30, the City Health Office logged 226 active Covid-19 cases, 2,975 recoveries, and 142 deaths.

CHO records showed that the confirmed Covid-19 cases in this city have reached a total of 3,343.

Meanwhile, Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar is expected to issue an executive order concerning parties and gatherings for the holiday season in the coming days.

Earlier, Salazar has ordered the cancellation of Christmas parties in all city government offices.

