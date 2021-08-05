﻿HnP launches ‘Ituloy ang Pagbabago Movement’

Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HnP) successfully launched its “Ituloy ang Pagbabago Movement (IPM)“ grand caravan on July 21 led by the pillars of Hn, a regional political party founded and chaired by Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte.

Thousands participated in the caravan as a show of force and support for Mayor Inday Sara’s anticipated bid for the 2022 Presidential elections.

HnP spokesman, Anthony del Rosario, described the overwhelming results of the grand launch of IPM caravan as an “undying support that the Davao Region have shown for Mayor Sara”.

Informed by her staff of the outcome of the caravan, the Davao City Mayor said, “Thank you to all who have given me their trust and confidence”.

The grand caravan took off from the Davao Region’s five provinces and six cities led by officers and members of HnP. It ended at the sports complex of Montevista in Davao de Oro.

Former Governor and now Senior Board Member Arthur “Chongkee” Uy of the host province said other mayors who belong to other parties in alliance with HnP who committed to support Mayor Inday Sara were also present.

“It is awe-inspiring to see political leaders joining the caravan to demonstrate their support for Inday Sara,” he said.

HnP charter members present at the IPM launch were Gov. Claude Bautista of Davao Occidental, Gov. Nelson Dayanghirang of Davao Oriental, and Gov. Tyron Uy of Davao de Oro.

Members of PDP-Team Dujali, a breakaway from erstwhile Team (Pantaleon) Bebot Alvarez) led by Rep. Alan Dujali of Davao del Norte also came in full force.

Incumbent Davao del Norte Vice Gov. Rey Uy, who had also cut ties from Alvarez camp, led a contingent of 20 out of 23 Barangay Captains of Tagum City. Davao del Norte has the biggest delegation.

Although unable to attend the motorcade, Rep. Corazon Malanyaon of the 1st District of Davao Oriental issued a statement that while she belongs to the Nacionalista Party, she is all the way for Inday Sara.

The Liga ng Barangay of Davao City led by its President Edgar Ibuyan led a contingent of 182 participating barangays from the city.

The event showed the solidarity of the Davao Region behind Davao City Mayor Inday Sara. She has been consistently way ahead of surveys conducted by Pulse Asia, Social Weather Station, Publicus Asia, and most recently by Octa Research.

Source: Philippines News Agency