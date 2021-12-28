﻿Hike in cases, positivity rate observed in NCR: DOH

An increase in cases and positivity rate in the past week were observed in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Department of Health (DOH) said on Monday.

In an online media forum, Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire noted that the NCR showed positive growth in cases in the recent week at 49 percent.

“In the NCR, the daily cases in the recent week showed an increase of 38 cases or 49 percent from the previous week now averaging 115 cases per day,” Vergeire said.

For the period of December 13 to 19, the average daily reported cases in the NCR was at 77.

The latest DOH data showed that majority of the areas in the region indicate positive one-week growth rates (OWGR) while five areas show positive OWGRs and two-week growth rate.

Image from DOH

The cities of San Juan, Las Piñas, Manila, and Makati are under moderate risk classification for Covid-19 with a moving average daily attack rate ranging from 1.01 to 2.86 for the period of December 13 to 26.

Meantime, all areas in the region have both their Covid-19 beds and intensive care unit (ICU) beds utilization at low risk.

“An increase in the recent week was observed in the NCR compared to the week prior. The NCR now has a rate of 1.5 percent versus .70 percent in the previous weeks,” Vergeire said.

The total Covid-19 bed utilization in the NCR has been decreasing since mid-September with a slight uptick in the recent week.

As of December 26, the total beds increased by 99 or one percent while the occupied beds are lower by 1,707 or 51 percent compared to the statistics at the start of July.

Moreover, the ICU beds increased by 117 or 10 percent while their occupancy is lower by 192 or 43 percent compared to the statistics at the start of July.

Source: Philippines News Agency