﻿High-value target yields P4.8-M shabu in Cebu City

Elements of the Mabolo Police Station of the Cebu City Police Office on Tuesday arrested a jobless woman and seized from her some PHP4.8 million worth of illegal drugs.

Major Dindo Alaras, the police station chief, said Ma. Rachel Montero, alias “Iki”, single and of legal age, was nabbed inside a motel in Barangay Carreta in this city after she transacted with a cop who posed as buyer.

Alaras said Montero, who is a regional-level high-valued target (HVT) of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), was placed under surveillance for several weeks before her arrest.

“The suspect’s transaction occurred while inside the motel in Carreta,” Alaras told the media here.

Montero was alone inside the motel room when the police conducted the buy-bust operation. Confiscated from her was 700 grams of shabu with a Dangerous Drugs Board estimated value of PHP4.8 million.

Alaras said the police is now conducting follow up operations to identify Montero’s source of illegal drugs.

Source: Philippines News agency