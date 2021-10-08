﻿High-value target falls, P350-K shabu seized in Agusan Sur

A high-value individual (HVI) who has been engaged in the illegal drugs trade was nabbed by authorities in a buy-bust on Thursday at a bus terminal in Barangay Taglatawan, Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur.

In an interview with the Philippine News Agency, Dindo Abellanosa, information officer at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 13 (Caraga), identified the suspect as Armac Suma, alias Madam Muslim, a resident in the area.

“The suspect is an HVI and engaged in selling of shabu in Bayugan City and other parts in Agusan del Sur. She is under surveillance by a team PDEA-13 with the support of the personnel from Agusan del Sur Provincial Police Office and Bayugan City Police Station,” Abellanosa said.

Confiscated from the suspect were five transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing more than 50 grams.

The seized illegal drugs, Abellanosa said, have a total market value of PHP350,000.

He added that the PHP1,000 bill used as marked money during the buy-bust was also confiscated from the suspect.

“The arrested suspect will be charged with the violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002,” Abellanosa said.

The suspect is temporarily detained at the facility of PDEA-13.

Source: Philippines News Agency