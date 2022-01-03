﻿High-value drug suspect yields P356-K shabu in Pangasinan

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Pangasinan and the Mangaldan police have seized PHP356,533 worth of suspected shabu from a high-value target (HVT) in a buy-bust.

In an interview on Friday, PDEA Pangasinan provincial officer Rechie Camacho identified the suspect as Ryan Christopher Lee, 37, of Barangay Anolid here.

Also arrested was his companion Mark Carlo Serrano, 33, of Baguio City.

“We’ve been monitoring the suspect (Lee) since July and finally we were able to conduct the buy-bust operation against him at Barangay Guilig Mangaldan town on Thursday,” Camacho said.

He added that there was almost an encounter between the suspects and the arresting officers.

“Aside from the estimated 52 grams of suspected shabu and drug paraphernalia, we were able to seize from them a gun with live ammunition and one hand grenade,” Camacho said.

Lee was known to supply illegal drugs in Mangaldan, Mapandan, Calasiao towns, and in Dagupan City based on their investigation, he said.

Cases for violation of Sections 5 and 15 Article II of Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act are now being readied for filing in court.

Source: Philippines News Agency