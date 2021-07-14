﻿High-powered firearm, anti-personnel mine seized in Masbate clash

Government troops on Tuesday recovered a high-powered firearm and anti-personnel mine left behind by communist terrorist group (CTG) rebels after a firefight in Barangay Cadulawan, Cataingan town in Masbate.

In a statement on Wednesday, Capt. John Paul Belleza, 9th Infantry Division (9ID) Public Affairs Office chief, said the armed skirmish broke out between the operating troops from the 91st Division Reconnaissance Company (DRC) under the 2nd Infantry Battalion (2IB) and the New People’s Army (NPA).

“After the fierce gunfight, an M16 rifle and anti-personnel mine were seized from the fleeing terrorists,” he said.

Lt. Col. Siegfried Felipe Awichen, commander of the 2nd Infantry Battalion, said that as more CTG members and supporters are surrendering to the government, soldiers are even more determined to sustain the momentum by scouring every corner of the island province where communist insurgents are trying to hide.

Col. Aldwine Almase, commander of the 903rd Infantry Brigade, urged the remaining NPA rebels to follow the footsteps of the more than 500 CTG rebels who surrendered last June and have availed of government assistance.

“Sa mga naiiwan pang miyembro ng CTG, alam namin ang hirap at panganib na inyong sinusuong. Ang walang humpay na programa at kampanya ng pinagsanib na pwersa ng ating kasundaluhan at kapulisan, kasama ang iba’t ibang ahensya ng ating pamahalaan at sektor ng lipunan ay patuloy na magbubunga ng pagkabigo ng teroristang komunista. Kaya ‘wag na sana kayong magdalawang -isip na magbalik-loob sa pamahalaan. Yakapin ninyo ang tamang landas upang magkaroon ng panibagong buhay at muling maranasan ang tahimik at masayang pamumuhay na kasama ang inyong pamilya (To the remaining CTG members, we know your sacrifices and the danger you are facing. The continuous programs and campaigns of our police force and Army, together with other government agencies and different sectors of our community, will continue to bring failure to the terrorist group. So do not hesitate to return to the fold of the government. Embrace the right path so you can return to a peaceful and happy life together with your family),” Almase said.

For his part, Maj. Gen. Henry Robinson Jr., commander of Joint Task Force Bicolandia, recognized the all-out support of the Masbateños to the anti-insurgency campaign which has resulted in a string of accomplishments by the military in the island province.

He lauded the troops on the ground including the police operatives, who also fought with the CTG in Barangay Dapdap, Uson town last July 12. A rebel was killed and an M16 rifle was seized in that gunbattle.

The NPA, which has been waging a five-decade armed struggle against the government, is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency