﻿Hidilyn Diaz to get P200-K incentive from Angeles City mayor

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga – Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz will receive a PHP200,000 cash incentive from City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr.

Lazatin said the Angeles-based Diaz, who has a home at the Decca Clark Resort and Residences in Barangay Sapangbato here, trained in one of the Crossfit gyms in the city.

“Madalas po nating makasama ang Olympic champion na si Hidilyn sa mga exercises sa gym at tayo po ay nagagalak at naipanalo niya ang koponan ng Pilipinas sa pamamagitan ng isang gold medal (We often do exercises with Olympic champion Hidilyn in the gym and we are glad that she won the gold medal,” the mayor said in an official social media post on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Diaz on Monday won the women’s 55kg weightlifting competition at the Tokyo Olympics, beating world-record holder Liao Quiyun of China and Zulfiya Chinshanlo of Kazakhstan.

Diaz won a silver medal in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; a bronze medal in the 2015 World Weightlifting Championships; and won third place in the 2019 World Weightlifting Championships in Pattaya, Thailand. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency