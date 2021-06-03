﻿Heightened security at Edsa Busway sought after knife attack

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade is seeking to intensify security at the Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) Busway after a disturbed man was apprehended on Monday following a failed knife attack.

In a Facebook post, Tugade called on the Inter-Agency Council on Traffic (I-ACT) and the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) to help intensify security measures to “protect our commuters at every stage of their daily commute using our public transportation systems.”

“The security and safety of our commuters are of utmost importance. We at the DOTr are not only tasked to provide the public with convenience in their everyday commute. We also want to ensure their safety and security at the stations and while onboard passenger vehicles, in coordination with concerned law enforcement agencies,” Tugade said.

He also called on the riding public to “actively participate” in maintaining “peace and order” in both public transport stations and vehicles by being vigilant.

“Let us all be vigilant. Report to authorities any suspicious incidents that may cause harm and disrupt the operations of our transport systems. Your cooperation is important,” Tugade said.

On Monday, commuters waiting for their bus at the Edsa Busway Ortigas Avenue station sought help from security personnel after a man on crutches, only identified as “Ariel,” threatened them with a knife and demanded cash.

Based on a report from I-ACT, Philippine Coast Guard personnel Julius Gibran Abundol III, a marshal for the I-ACT, approached the man to escort him off the station.

Ariel then attempted to block the buses as they left the station, dropped his crutches, and rushed at the PCG personnel with his knife.

Ariel was brought down and disarmed with the help of a bus controller, after which the PNP-HPG arrived and took custody of the man described as “mentally unstable.”

Source: Philippines News Agency