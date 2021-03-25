﻿Health workers who received Covid-19 jabs now 408,995: Galvez

Some 408,995 healthcare workers in the Philippines have already been vaccinated with Covid-19 jabs, National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Tuesday.

Galvez, also the country’s vaccine czar, said the number represents 24 percent of over 1.7 million total healthcare workers nationwide targeted to be vaccinated.

“Ito po ay mayroong tinatawag na 53.3 percent, over targeted iyong first dose natin at 36.36 percent naman (This includes the 53.3 percent over targeted individuals to receive their first dose while 36.36 percent) over the total vaccinated deployed,” he said in a virtual press briefing.

He said almost 100 percent of the country’s first 1,125,600 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have already been deployed nationwide.

The Philippines received 600,000 doses of China-donated Sinovac vaccines on Feb. 28, allowing the government to kick off its vaccination rollout on March 1.

On March 4, the government welcomed 487,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines through the COVAX facility followed by another set of 38,400 doses that arrived on March 7.

Galvez said additional 400,000 doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVax vaccines donated by China will arrive on March 24.

He said 1 million doses of government-procured vaccines from Sinovac Biotech company are also scheduled to arrive on March 29.

The COVAX facility through the World Health Organization (WHO) will be sending 979,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from March 24 to March 26, he added.

He said some 5.5 million doses of vaccine will be delivered in April.

“Iyong target vaccination po natin this coming April and May ay hihigit po tayo sa 500,000 to 1 million per week (Our target vaccination this coming April and May is more than 500,000 to 1 million per week),” Galvez said.

There are 1,523 vaccination sites activated in 771 cities and municipalities nationwide, he added.

Galvez said the government has signed anew a supply agreement with Moderna pharmaceutical firm to secure 7 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday. This is apart from the 13 million doses earlier secured by the government from the same vaccine manufacturer last week.

He said the government is expecting a steady supply of vaccine deliveries in the third and fourth quarters of this year.

“Ganoon din po sa September deliveries, at iyong fourth quarter deliver natin ay magiging steady na po na hindi po siya bababa ng 20 million doses (It would be same in September deliveries and in the fourth quarter, our deliveries will become steady that deliveries will not be lower than 20 million doses),” he added.

The country is expected to receive around 140.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine this year from various pharmaceutical companies, excluding those vaccines secured through the COVAX facility.

