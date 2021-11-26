﻿Health workers receive booster shot in Batac

Employees of the biggest public hospital in Ilocos Norte have started receiving their booster shots on Thursday for their protection against new variants of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a public advisory, the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center (MMMH&MC) in Batac City said it aims to vaccinate around 1,200 frontline healthcare workers before the year ends.

Clentroy Guzman, a hospital employee, said Thursday she is excited to receive her booster shot considering the number of Covid-19 related mortalities being recorded by the Department of Health (DOH).

“As hospital workers, we remain at risk of getting infected including our loved ones,” said Guzman as she expressed gratitude for being one of the first batch to get a booster dose.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, at least 80 MMMH&MC employees received their booster shots, said Jhey-ar Mangati, health education and promotions officer of the hospital.

Under the rule, the booster dose may be given to those who have at least six months after receiving the second dose of their primary vaccines. The first on the priority list include hospital workers who are considered highly at risk of infection.

Source: Philippines News Agency