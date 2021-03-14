﻿Health workers in W. Visayas to get Sinovac jabs this March

The Department of Health in Western Visayas is eyeing to complete the vaccination of health workers using available Sinovac vaccines either this week or next week.

Dr. Mary Jane Roches Juanico, head of the DOH Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH WV CHD) infectious disease cluster, said on Friday more or less 16,880 health workers in the region have signified their consent to receive the first dose of Sinovac.

She added that 5,692 or 33.91 percent of the first dose of Sinovac vaccines have already been given.

Western Visayas, so far, has received a total of 21,880 doses, Juanico said.

“It will be completed before the end of the week or by next week because the vaccines have been downloaded to various hospitals,” she said in an interview, Friday.

Also, there is an ongoing distribution of the AstraZeneca vaccines for Levels 1, 2, and 3 Covid-19 referral hospitals. The region was provided with 1,000 vials or 10,000 doses of AstraZeneca.

However, she said the region is still short of around 8,000 doses because the baseline number of employees working in hospitals and infirmaries is 29,000.

It does not include those in temporary treatment and monitoring facilities, quarantine facilities, and rural health units (RHUs) that are roughly 12,000.

Those who have yet to signify their intentions to avail of the vaccines will still be the priority if there are next vaccine allocations.

“We are giving them chance to decide until the next delivery but we are finalizing already depending on the master list of hospitals,” she said.

Further, Western Visayas has roughly 95,000 front-liners to include those working in public health such as barangay health workers (BHWs), barangay health emergency response teams (BHERTs), and national government agencies.

