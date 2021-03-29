﻿Health reasons cited in SC justice early retirement

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday confirmed that Associate Justice Edgardo delos Santos has made his intent to avail of optional retirement.

The magistrate has yet to formally inform when he would step down ahead of his mandatory retirement age of 70 years in June 2022.

He also advised his staff as early as March 19, through a letter, to start looking for other employment, knowing the difficulty in finding a job during the ongoing pandemic, SC spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka said.

Hosaka, quoting delos Santos, said health issues were the primary consideration in the decision.

“According to Justice delos Santos, due to health reasons he is considering the possibility of retiring ahead of his 70th birthday on June 12, 2022,” Hosaka told reporters.

Delos Santos added that he remains an incumbent SC member until after a specific date of retirement is accepted and acted upon by the Court, Hosaka added.

Delos Santos, 68, was appointed to the SC in December 2019 from the Court of Appeals.

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta is also stepping down effective Saturday, one year ahead of retirement age.

Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe will step in as acting head magistrate until an appointee is named by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Bernabe and Associate Justices Alexander Gesmundo and Ramon Paul Hernando are the candidates to replace Peralta.

