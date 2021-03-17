﻿Health authorities trace Roque contacts during NegOr visit

Negros Oriental Assistant Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Liland Estacion, on Monday called on the people here who may have come in contact with Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque to visit or call her office for assessment after the latter tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Roque announced today that he was positive for the virus, four days after he joined President Rodrigo Duterte in visiting the province to inaugurate two major infrastructure projects at the Dumaguete-Sibulan airport and Dumaguete seaport.

Estacion, during a virtual press briefing, said six persons who came in contact with the Palace official already volunteered to be swab tested.

“Some contacts have already called our office and I told them that we will first contact trace you before we decide whether you need to be swabbed or not, or you still have to wait for a few days for a viral load before the swab test,” she said in a mix of English and Cebuano dialect.

Meanwhile, Estacion said the number of Covid-19 cases continues to drop in the province, even as she reiterated her appeal to the people not to let their guard down amidst the opening of borders and the easing up of travel restrictions.

With the ongoing spike in Covid-19 cases in other parts of the country, she said people should continue adhering to the basic minimum health and safety protocols of wearing face masks and face shields, hand sanitization with the use of alcohol or soap and water, practicing safe physical distancing, and staying away from large crowds.

Estacion, who is also the health committee chair of the province’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), said her office received from March 12-14 a total of 155 swab test results.

She added that 149 were negative (with seven recoveries) and six were new positive cases.

The new positive cases are from Bacong, Dumaguete City, Tanjay City, Mabinay, Sta. Catalina, and Sibulan (one each).

The new recoveries are from Dumaguete City and Bayawan City (two each); Bais City, Manjuyod, and Sibulan (one each).

As of March 15, the total caseload of Negros Oriental is 1,821 broken down into 1,675 recoveries, 91 active positive cases, and 55 mortalities, Estacion said

Source: Philippines News Agency