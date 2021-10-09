﻿Hataman seeks reelection for lone Basilan congressional district

House Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) Friday seeking reelection in the lone district of Basilan with the promise to continue his development programs in the province.

Accompanied by his wife, Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman, and children, Amin and Umara, Hataman filed his COC around 8 a.m. at the provincial election office in Isabela City, the provincial capital.

“We have already implemented programs for the development of Basilan and benefit of the Basileños. We wish, with the trust of the people, to continue these programs,” Hataman said in a statement.

The solon filed his COC under the banner of the local Basilan Unity Party (BUP).

As the incumbent congressman of Basilan, Hataman authored several local measures that aim to uplift the standards of living of the Basileños.

He stewarded the conversion of the Basilan State College into a full-fledged Basilan State University through Republic Act 11554, as education is one of his priorities.

“Basilan now has its very own university, which will offer more courses, take in more students and elevate the academic performance of not only those in the province but also those from nearby island communities,” he said.

He also advocated for the establishment of a Basilan Science High School, a Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in Isabela City, a Basilan Sports Academy, and an institute for the conservation of the Sulu and Mindanao traditional arts.

“Although we have already started the implementation of development projects, the fight is not yet over. These include the fight against poverty, terrorism, and discrimination,” he said.

“We also face the problem about coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) that continues to affect our lives. There are economic and tourism programs that are not yet fully implemented and many more that we need to address that will uplift the status of our beloved Basilan,” he added.

Other aspirants

Meanwhile, two other aspirants for representatives in the lone district of Basilan have also filed their COCs. They are lawyer Yasmeen Junaid, the municipal administrator of Tabuan-Lasa, and Ustadz Abdulhan Jaujon, a former employee of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Junaid filed her COC under the banner of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) while Jaujon as Kilusang Bagong Lipunan (KBL) candidate.

Basilan Governor Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman filed his COC for reelection under the banner of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

Two other gubernatorial aspirants have filed their COCs — former 2nd District Provincial Board Member Alfiya Akbar of the UBJP and retired policeman Ismael Garingan of the KBL.

Except for Salliman, the other two gubernatorial aspirants have no candidate for vice-governor.

Incumbent Vice Gov. Yusop Alano is Salliman’s running mate.

Source: Philippines News Agency