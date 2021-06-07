﻿Habagat, ITCZ to bring scattered rains across PH

MANILA – Most parts of the country will experience scattered rain showers caused by the southwest monsoon (habagat) and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), a state forecaster said Monday.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) senior weather specialist Meno Mendoza said the southwest monsoon affecting Luzon would bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Palawan, and Mindoro provinces on June 7.

“The rest of Luzon will experience fair weather, but isolated rains may also be expected,” he said.

Mendoza said the ITCZ affecting the Visayas and Mindanao would bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Visayas, northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Region.

“Fair weather will prevail over the rest of Mindanao. Isolated rain showers may still be experienced,” he said.

Fair weather will prevail across the archipelago, Mendoza added.

He said no gale warning is currently in effect. However, necessary precautions must be observed as moderate seas will prevail over the western section of Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said

Source: Philippines News Agency