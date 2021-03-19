﻿Gv’t to continue taking care of rescued IP minors: DSWD-7

The government will continue to monitor and take care of the welfare of the five indigenous peoples (IP) children rescued here last month until they reunite with their family in Soccksargen region, the top social welfare official in Central Visayas said on Thursday.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-7) regional director Rebecca Geamala said the five IP kids who are still housed at a children’s center are enjoying the services being extended to them.

These five children from Sultan Kudaran were part of the 19 IP children rescued by social workers and the police from the retreat house of University of San Carlos in its Talamban campus last Feb. 15.

The 13 other children who belong to the Ata Manobo tribe in Talaingod, Davao Del Norte were already sent home last month along with their parents and tribal leaders, after they underwent stress debriefing and given a tour of Cebu’s attractions.

They were also accompanied by Talaingod municipal social welfare office staff, Lorena Bangoy and a policewoman from the Police Regional Office (PRO-12).

One of the 19 children is from Zamboanga.

Parental capability assessment report

“The children (who are from Sultan Kudarat) confided to their ‘house parents’ they wanted to go home. We are still waiting for the PCAR (parental capability assessment report) before we send can them back to Region 12,” Geamala told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) in a phone interview.

The DSWD in Central Visayas and Soccksargen are closely working together to look after the welfare of the remaining IP children here before they go back to their family.

The government, Geamala said, also needs to ensure that the tribal community as well as the municipal government are ready to extend all the assistance they need so that they can go back to their normal life before they were taken from them by Salugpungan teachers and brought to Cebu without parental consent.

“The state has an assurance that we can give the IP children and their parents after-care actions for their continued living a normal life,” she added.

Home life experience

In a statement, the DSWD-7 said the children are provided with homelife, health care, personal hygiene, spiritual enhancement services, and stress management exercises at the center.

It said the children are provided with food, clothing, and shelter, hygiene supplies/toiletries, and hair trimming.

The DSWD-7 house parents exposed the children to household chores by letting them help in preparing food as part of their homelife activities while at the center.

The children are also guided during their recreation time when they get to engage in watching movies, singing, and group games. They also join and interact with other children in listening to religious and inspirational songs and participate in activities that help manage stress such as Zumba exercises.

“As the welfare arm of the government, DSWD ensures that children are given what is due them and advocates for their best interest. It assured the public and the family of five IP children in its custody of the assistance within the Department’s mandate to ensure that children’s rights are upheld at all times,” the statement read.

Charges vs. 7 individuals

Seven individuals – two tribal chieftains, two teachers, and three adult IP students – are facing kidnapping, child exploitation and human trafficking charges following the rescue of the 10 IP minors.

A police report said of the 19 rescued IP students, 15 are minors — nine are from Talaingod, Davao del Norte, five from Sultan Kudarat, and one from Zamboanga. Their ages are said to be between 14 and 17 years.

The four others, of Talaingod, Davao del Norte are above 18 years old.

The children were reportedly taken away from their families by teachers of Salugpungan Ta Tanu Igkanogon without the permission of their parents.

Some 55 Salugpungan schools, an alternative learning hub reportedly run by communist groups, were ordered closed by the Department of Education (DepEd)-11 in 2019 due to several violations, including the relocation of students away from their homes without their parents’ consent.

DepEd 11 also found out that the teachers of Salugpungan schools do not have the professional license to teach, and that the institutions operated within the ancestral domain of tribal communities without obtaining the mandatory Free and Prior Informed Consent (FPIC) and certification from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples.

