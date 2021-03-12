﻿Guv willing to get P1-B loan to get vax for 2.2M Quezonians

Quezon Governor Danilo Suarez on Thursday assured his constituents that he is prepared to secure a PHP1-billion loan for the purchase of vaccines against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) to cover the province’s 2.2-million population.

This was after Department of Health (DOH) 4-A (Calabarzon) Director Eduardo Janairo led the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the province, held at the Quezon Medical Center (QMC) here.

Dr. Allen Logatoc, chief of QMC’s Infectious Diseases Department, was the first recipient of the vaccine allocated for the province.

Suarez, who witnessed the inoculation, noted of the quick procedure and encouraged all medical health workers in the province to avail of the vaccine.

A total of 1,790 Sinovac vaccines arrived in this city from Manila on Wednesday, he said, expressing hope that the province would also be given AstraZeneca vaccines by the national government.

Meanwhile, Janairo said they project public vaccination to start either in May or June.

The ceremonial vaccination was also attended by Vice Governor Sam Nantes, provincial councilors Alona Obispo and Yna Liwanag, QMC’s chief of hospital Dr. Rolando Padre, provincial Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases vice chair Dr. Grace Santiago, and QMC administrator Ruel Napeñas, who was also among the first medical front-liners to be inoculated.

