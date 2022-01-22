﻿Guv urges more Bulacan residents to get vaccinated vs. Covid-19

Governor Daniel R. Fernando is urging Bulakenyos who are still unvaccinated to get inoculated, citing it is the best weapon available to fight coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) amid the increasing number of cases.

Fernando said although more Bulakenyos have been convinced as a result of the government’s heightened awareness campaign, there are still some of them who are hesitant for fear of possible side effects.

He said vaccines have been proven effective in preventing severe symptoms of Covid-19.

“Salamat talaga at may bakuna. Dahil sa bakuna mild na lang karaniwan ang nagiging sintomas pero meron pa ring mga hindi bakunado, kaya hinihikayat pa rin natin na magpabakuna ‘yung iba. (We are thankful that there are vaccines. Because of the vaccines, the symptoms were usually mild. But there are still some unvaccinated, thus we are still encouraging others to get inoculated),” the governor said in a social media post.

Based on the report of the Provincial Health Office-Public Health, Bulacan has administered a total of 4,023,817 doses of Covid-19 vaccine including the first, second, and single doses since it started its vaccine rollout on Mar. 8, 2021 until Jan. 16, 2022.

A total of 1,883,981 people are now fully vaccinated while 1,947,467 have so far received only the first dose.

The total number of fully vaccinated Bulakenyos constitutes around 70 percent of the eligible population of 2,596,146.

Likewise, 192,369 Bulakenyos received their booster shots.

Meanwhile, Fernando again reminded his constituents to follow the minimum health standards amid the continuous spike of Covid-19 cases in the province in the past weeks.

“If possible, let us always think that there is a virus. Let us take caution not only because we need in our work, in going out or in the hospitals. I am appealing, let us not think that is merely cold or cough because those are among the symptoms of Covid-19. Let us also think about others because every person has a different level of strength and there are others who might experience severe symptoms,” he said in Filipino.

As of January 20, the province has recorded a total of 104,587 confirmed Covid-19 cases, out of which 10,098 are active infections. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency