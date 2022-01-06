﻿Guv thanks PRRD for aid to typhoon-hit towns in Agusan Norte

Agusan del Norte Governor Dale Corvera is thanking President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and the national government for the provision of immediate response to towns badly hit by Typhoon Odette in December last year.

In a message sent to Philippine News Agency Wednesday, Corvera said the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has downloaded two separate funds directly to the different local government units (LGUs) in the province amounting to PHP53.4 million and PHP154.5 million.

“The DBM downloaded the funds to the different LGUs starting last Dec. 29, 2021. The funds are intended for disaster response, rehabilitation, and recovery of towns, and the provision of assistance to the affected residents by Typhoon Odette,” Corvera said.

The funding, he added, will allow the LGUs in the province to provide immediate and appropriate interventions in their localities and to the affected residents.

The PHP53.4 million was released through the Local Budget Circular No. 140 dated December 28, 2021, of the DBM that set the guideline on the release and utilization of financial assistance to LGUs affected by Odette.

The other funding, the PHP154.5 million, was downloaded through Local Budget Circular No. 141 of the DBM that will provide PHP1,000 to a maximum amount of P5,000 per family affected by Odette.

The 10 municipalities in the province that received the assistance include Buenavista, Carmen, Jabonga, Kitcharao, Las Nieves, Magallanes, Nasipit, Remedios T. Romualdez, Santiago, and Tubay.

Funds were also released to the city governments of Cabadbaran and Butuan.

“The people of Agusan del Norte is truly grateful to President Duterte and the national government,” Corvera said.

Source: Philippines News Agency