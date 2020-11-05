﻿Guv thanks Duterte for quick aid to Catanduanes

Catanduanes Gov. Joseph Cua on Thursday thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for sending immediate help to the island province that bore the brunt of Super Typhoon Rolly last Sunday.

“Nagpapasalamat kami kay Presidente dahil sa kanyang quick response sa bagyong sinapit namin dito na super typhoon (We are thankful to the President because of his quick response to the typhoon that we experienced here that is a super typhoon),” Cua said during a virtual press briefing with Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

He recalled that in the past typhoons, the national government only took notice of the situation in Catanduanes after communication lines or internet signals were restored.

“Normally, pag after typhoon napapansin kami ng national agency after may signal na kami or may network na…kung baga nahuhuli kami ng isang linggo kung saan ang atensyon ng national government ay nasa Albay o sa Camarines Sur. Pero sa nakaraang bagyong Rolly, nagpadala kayo agad ng VSAT (very small aperture terminal) kung saan after typhoon nalaman niyo po Sec. Harry ang kalagayan namin lahat. Nagpadala kayo agad ng ayuda, relief goods at mga personnel para tulungan kami. Kaya salamat po Presidente at Secretary sa inyong quick action (Normally, after typhoons we are only noticed by national agencies after (internet) signal or when networks services are restored. We were a week behind and the attention of the national government was either on Albay or Camarines Sur. But during Typhoon Rolly, you immediately sent a VSAT after you learned Sec. Harry of our condition. You quickly sent help, relief goods, and personnel to assist us. So we really thank you President Duterte and Sec. Roque for your quick action),” Cua said.

The governor said that as of Thursday, the families affected by the typhoon in Catanduanes reached 35,222 families or 142,478 individuals, while totally damaged houses reached 10,448 and partially damaged houses, 19,262.

Roque, during the briefing, said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has provided PHP26.6-million assistance to the regions affected by “Rolly”, including Bicol.

The Department of Health (DOH) also provided PHP540,000 worth of hygiene kits, collapsible water drinking containers, and PHP402,000 worth of medicines to the local government units, he added.

The Department of Agriculture (DA), on the other hand, has allocated PHP592-million as indemnification fund for 32,761 farmers in Bicol.

“They (farmers) can claim from PHP10,000 up to PHP15,000 insurance benefit,” Roque said.

Likewise, the Department of Energy (DOE) mobilized the Task Force Kapatid to help in the restoration of electricity in Catanduanes, while the Philippine Coast Guard’s Gabriela Silang vessel is expected to arrive in the province with 60 tons of relief goods.

The Department of Public Works and Highways, for its part, continues to conduct clearing operations in different national roads in the Bicol Region.

Source: Philippines News Agency