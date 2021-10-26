﻿Guihulngan mayor guns for NegOr vice guv post

Incumbent Mayor Carlo Jorge Reyes of Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental on Monday filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for vice governor under the Nacionalista Party (NP) at the provincial office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) here.

He is reported to be the running mate of incumbent Governor Roel Degamo in the May 9, 2022 elections, although the latter has not yet filed his COC.

This is the first time for Reyes to aim for a higher elective position.

Also filing his COC was lawyer Rommel Erames, who is seeking a comeback as 2nd district board member. He is running under the political group Promdi 4.

Meanwhile, Danilo Jimenez filed on Sunday his COC as an independent seeking election as a board member also of the 2nd district.

A re-electionist, incumbent House Rep. Arnolfo Teves of the 3rd district of Negros Oriental was the first to file his COC last Friday, Oct. 1, under the Nationalist People’s Coalition.

Comelec records showed that as of October 4, a total of 26 aspirants for various positions in the province have filed their COCs.

Lawyer Eddie Aba, the provincial election supervisor, reiterated his call to the political candidates to file early so they would have enough time to complete their requirements if some are found lacking.

Source: Philippines News Agency