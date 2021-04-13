﻿Gtting vaccinated: ‘Trust the science, the system, the plan’

MANILA – Trust the science, the system, the plan.

This was the message of TV host and Unicef Goodwill Ambassador Daphne Oseña-Paez after getting her first dose of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine CoronaVac, as one of the many people with comorbidities in the country.

After signing up in mid-February, Oseña-Paez finally got her first shot in Parañaque City on April 7.

“When it was my turn, I shed a tear. The nurse who wrote on my passbook asked, ‘Are you that scared?/Takot po ba kayo?’ I said ‘No, I’m not scared. I’m really just so grateful and sad too.’ I thought of the past year and all we have been through. And how almost miraculous it is that people all the way in Parañaque and other parts of the Philippines are getting vaccinated,” she shared on her official page on Friday.

Parañaque, along with other local government units (LGUs) across the country, has begun inoculating people with comorbidities or those on the A3 list after the initial rollout for senior citizens and health workers.

On her vaccination day, Oseña-Paez said it took her only two-and-a-half hours, with 30 minutes spent for post-injection observation.

“No complaints. It was breezy, comfortable, and organized. It’ll get better as they go along and get to the wider public. There is only one line, everyone is a VIP. We are all given a VIP card (Vaccine Information Passbook). Bonus that the inoculation took place in a beautiful church compound. Conducive to prayers,” she wrote.

Her second dose of vaccine has been scheduled and the TV host said she felt great. “No felt or visible side effects except a little lethargy yesterday.”

She said she hesitated about posting her story and photos.

“I don’t feel comfortable talking about my health issues in public. It sucks big time but I am thankful for the miracles I’ve received. In the interest of encouraging everyone to sign up for the Covid vaccine, I am posting now,” Oseña-Paez said. “If you have controlled comorbidities, please sign up and get vaccinated. If you know seniors in your community, encourage and help them sign up. Trust the science, the system, the plan.”

Meanwhile, she offered effusive thanks to those working to secure equitable vaccine access to all Filipinos, including the COVAX Facility, Unicef, World Health Organization, as well as the national and local governments and partners.

“It is amazing to see so many partners working together to help the Filipino people. Thank you to all those working towards an equitable distribution of vaccines. This is happening now and it’ll be better for all. Please sign up for your vaccine and go when it is your turn,” she said.

The Department of Health (DOH) said Filipinos 18 years to 59 years with any of the following clinically controlled comorbidities may now register at their respective LGUs for Covid-19 vaccination:

CHRONIC RESPIRATORY DISEASE: asthma and respiratory allergies; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; interstitial lung diseases; cystic fibrosis; pulmonary hypertension;

NEUROLOGIC DISEASE: dementia; Alzheimer’s disease; Parkinson’s disease; epilepsy and seizures; Bell’s palsy; Guillan-Barre Syndrome; acute spinal cord injury;

CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE: hypertension; coronary heart diseases; cardiomyopathies; peripheral artery disease; aortic diseases; rheumatic heart disease; congenital heart disease;

CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE

CHRONIC RESPIRATORY TRACT INFECTION: pulmonary tuberculosis; chronic bronchitis; histoplasmosis; bronchiectasis;

IMMUNODEFICIENCY STATE: primary immunodeficiencies (genetic); secondary or acquired (prolonged use of corticosteroids); HIV infection; solid organ or blood transplant patients;

OTHER DISEASES: sickle cell disease; thalassemia; Down’s syndrome;

CEREBROVASCULAR DISEASE: stroke and transient ischemic attack;

MALIGNANCY

DIABETES MELLITUS: Types 1 and 2; and

OBESITY

CHRONIC LIVER DISEASE: hepatitis; cirrhosis; non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency