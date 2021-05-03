﻿G’s ‘photo ops’ with hurt airmen fake news: PAF exec

An official of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) at the Mactan Benito Ebuen Air Base has dismissed as ‘fake news’ the social media post saying the transport of injured airmen following a chopper crash in Bohol was delayed because of Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go’s alleged photo opportunity.

Col. Antonio Francisco, chief of the command staff of the Air Mobility Command on Mactan Island, said in a statement that Go was about to depart onboard a plane when an ambulance carrying the survivors of the crash arrived.

“Tinanong po niya ano daw po ang ambulance na yun so that was the time po na sinabi ko sa kanya na ‘Sir, this morning po’ kasi mayroon kaming naaksidente nalaglag na helicopter sa Bohol, ito pong helicopter na to sakay po niya ang tatlong survivor (He was asking what was in that ambulance so that was the time that I narrated to him: sir this morning, there was an accident, our helicopter crashed in Bohol, this chopper was carrying three survivors),” Francisco said in a video posted by state-run PTV.

Go rushed to the ambulance to see the situation of the soldiers injured in the chopper crash, he said.

“Nagulat siya ngayon sabi niya pwede ba ako lumapit pwede ko ba makita ang mga pasyente? Sabi ko sa kanya ‘Sir wala naman po’ng problema’, at that instance very spontaneous tumakbo na siya papunta sa ambulance ako naman nagulat ako hinabol ko siya (He was surprised. Now he asked: can I go near and can I see the patients? I told him sir there’s no problem, at that instance, very spontaneous, he rushed towards the ambulance. I was surprised so I chased him), Francisco said.

Francisco said the chance meeting of Go and the soldiers inside the ambulance was spontaneous and did not cause any delay in the operational aspect of the injured personnel’s transfer to a Cebu hospital.

Contrary to earlier reports, the senator did not have a photo opportunity with the wounded airmen, he pointed out.

Go’s gesture, Francisco said, bolstered the morale of the soldiers, seeing the former’s ‘malasakit’ (compassion) of a leader who was ready to help in times of need.

He also urged those who are spreading disinformation in social media to instead extend help to the soldiers.

“During these challenging times sa ating bansa po, maganda po yung magtulungan nalang po tayo kung may maganda po tayong ginagawa wag na po natin hanapan ng masama pa. Tulungan nalang po natin ang ating kasundaluhan (“During these challenging times in our country, it’s good that we just work together if we’re doing something good, let’s not look for anything that’s bad. Let’s just help our soldiers),” Francisco said.

The office of Senator Go provided assistance to the family members of the victims of the chopper crash.

1Lt Hilary Bunao, co-pilot of MD520MG helicopter #410 from the 15th Strike Wing, that crashed in Barangay Taytay, Getafe in Bohol on Tuesday morning, along with Airmen First Class Rex Anapyo and Bonn Arasola, are now in stable condition in a hospital in Cebu.

The pilot of the chopper, Capt. Aurelius Olalo, died in the crash.

Francisco said he is hoping that this will shed light on the issue.

“I am hoping and praying that this statement will shed light as to the true event that transpired and lead our people to see the truth behind the fake news that was very unfairly constructed… I’m also asking everyone to beware of fake news and disinformation, let us all heal as one nation by praying and asking our Lord’s blessings especially during these trying times,” Francisco said.

He also thanked Go for his assistance to the injured aircrew.

“And to Senator Bong Go, sa ngalan po ng inyong mga natulungan nung araw na yon, marami po’ng salamat (on behalf of those you helped that day, thank you very much)… and please do not forget, that at the end of the day, nobody can put a good man down,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency