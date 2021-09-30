﻿Groups call for EO issuance to defer SSS contribution hike

At least 10 business and labor groups have appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte to issue an Executive Order (EO) to defer the monthly contribution hike in the Social Security System (SSS).

In a statement Wednesday, the groups said an EO is needed to implement the postponement of SSS contribution hike even though Republic Act 11548 was signed by Duterte last May.

RA 11548 provides authority to the Chief Executive to defer the scheduled hike in SSS premium contributions while the country is under state of calamity due to the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“However, four months after the enactment of the law, the Executive Order implementing the Act has yet to be issued, even as the higher SSS premium already took effect last January 2021,” the groups said.

The SSS monthly contribution increased to 13 percent from 12 percent.

“It is in this light that we are constrained to write (to) the President for urgent action on this pending request for the deferment. We have yet to fully reopen and many have already lost their income sources either permanently or temporarily,” the groups added.

They said the deferment of SSS contribution hike will provide relief to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that are still struggling due to restrictions brought by community quarantine measures.

“Postponing the implementation of the higher SSS premium will be a critical recovery measure by helping sustain the cash flow, especially of the very vulnerable MSMEs. It will also serve as a very concrete government contribution to the National Employment Recovery Strategy (NERS) program that is implemented with (the) private sector,” they added.

Business and labor groups that signed the letter to Duterte include Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Employers Confederation of the Philippines, Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc., Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Makati Business Club, Management Association of the Philippines, Trade Union Congress of the Philippines, Federation of Free Workers, Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa, and Partido Manggagawa.

Source: Philippines News Agency