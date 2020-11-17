﻿Group seeks to relax rules under Real Estate Service Act

A real estate advocacy group on Tuesday filed a Petition for Declaratory Relief at the Makati Regional Trial Court to relax rules for real estate services professionals.

Members of A Better Real Estate Philippines (ABREP) Movement are seeking to amend the Real Estate Service Act of 2009 (RESA), particularly getting rid of “unnecessary educational requirements”, redundant accreditation, and the requirement of assigning at least one licensed broker for every 20 accredited salespersons.

“Our intent with the filing of the petition for Declaratory Relief is to start overhauling the industry’s regulatory framework to make the profession more inclusive and accessible,” ABREP partner and legal advisor Estrella Elamparo said.

ABREP president Anthony Leuterio flagged the provision in RESA requiring for Professional Regulation Commission’s (PRC) broker licensure exam to hold a four-year degree in Bachelor of Science in Real Estate Management (BSREM).

In a virtual press conference, Leuterio noted this educational requirement drives up the cost of becoming a real estate broker. Instead, he recommended decreasing BSREM’s units to those that are required to practice.

National Real Estate Association (NREA) president Benny Cabrieto said with less than 100 BSREM graduates annually, and not all pass the board, the backlog for real estate professionals become a major problem in the country.

“The backlog is a major problem in the Philippines, but we cannot sell enough units due to the lack of salespersons,” Cabrieto said. “Even the good schools do not offer this course.”

Leuterio said there is overlapping regulatory authority between PRC and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), which was created by RESA.

He added that this exposed potential industry practitioners to redundant registration costs.

ABREP also urged lawmakers to amend the 1:20 rule for real estate broker and salespersons.

Leuterio said with the current technologies, the 1:20 rule becomes outdated.

“The law needs to be amended, not abolished. But for any change in this law to be meaningful, it must be a united effort from all stakeholders,” he said.

