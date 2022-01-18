﻿Group provides 10K food packs to ‘Odette’ victims

The Pitmasters Foundation, a group of online cockfighting (e-sabong) operators has distributed 10,000 food packs to communities in Southern Leyte affected by Typhoon Odette.

Bernie Tacoy, the founder of BGT Cares Foundation, a group affiliated with Pitmasters, said an additional 3,000 food packs would be sent to typhoon victims in Southern Leyte within the week.

Each pack contains rice, canned goods, and powdered milk.

“We are also preparing thousands of health kits for the conduct of medical missions in areas badly affected by Typhoon Odette. Our mission is not just to do business through e-sabong, but also to help people in times of need,” Tacoy told reporters on Monday.

For post-typhoon response, the group has provided PHP2.8 million worth of assistance to victims in Southern Leyte, Tacoy said.

“One of our plans is to rebuild the fishing boats destroyed by the typhoon,” he added.

The Pitmasters Association’s core group has 500 members in the country. Its foundation is under the United Association of Cockpit Owners and Operators of the Philippines.

Since the government allowed its operation of e-sabong in mid-2020, the group has provided PHP715 million worth of financial assistance to poor families nationwide.

Source: Philippines News Agency