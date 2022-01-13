﻿Grizzlies seal 116-108 win over Warriors for 10th straight win

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors 116-108 late Tuesday to record their 10th consecutive win.

Ja Morant scored 29 points to lead the Grizzlies while Ziaire Williams added a season-high 17 points.

Tyus Jones also finished with 17 points.

For the losing side, Stephen Curry recorded his second triple-double of the season with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Klay Thompson played with 14 points. Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II each scored 13 points.

The Grizzlies continue their impressive form as they are fourth in the Western Conference standings with 29 wins and 14 defeats this season.

The Warriors dropped to a 30-10 win-loss record.

Other results: Washington Wizards – Oklahoma City Thunder: 122-118; Toronto Raptors – Phoenix Suns: 95-99; New Orleans Pelicans – Minnesota Timberwolves: 128-125; Chicago Bulls – Detroit Pistons: 133-87; Los Angeles Clippers – Denver Nuggets: 87-85.

Source: Philippines News Agency