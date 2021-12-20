﻿Grenade-wielding drug suspect killed in N. Ecija buy-bust

A suspected drug pusher, who allegedly also yielded a handgun and hand grenade, was killed in an exchange of fire with anti-narcotics operatives in Barangay Sapang Kawayan here at around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

A police report identified the suspect as Denmark Flora, a resident of Barangay Poblacion West, this city.

Investigation showed that a buy-bust operation was conducted against Flora by the police anti-drug enforcement unit led by chief Lt. Col. Marlon Cudal, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

“The suspect sensed that he transacted with a police poseur buyer, drew his firearm, and fired at operatives but no one was hit,” the police report said.

The anti-narcotics personnel reportedly fired back and hit Flora, which caused his instantaneous death, it added.

Forensic investigators recovered from the slain suspect a Magnum .22 revolver, one fragmentation hand grenade, PHP26,800 worth of shabu, PHP600 worth of marijuana leaves, marked PHP500 bill, and a mobile phone.

