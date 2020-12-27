﻿Gov’t troops overrun NPA hideout in Iloilo town

Government troops seized a hideout of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) terrorists following an encounter in Barangay Tigmarabo, Miagao, Iloilo on Saturday.

Based on a report from the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO), members of the 61st Infantry Battalion (61IB) were conducting a security patrol operation within the area when they chanced upon more or less 40 members of the Suyak (SDG) Platoon of the Southern Front, Komiteng Rehiyon Panay (KR-P) under Joven Ceralvo alias Ka Lex.

A more or less 20-minute firefight ensued, after which the government forces discovered and seized from a nearby NPA hideout one unit each of 12 gauge shotgun, homemade shotgun, projector, binoculars and grenade; 10 backpacks; two units each of keypad cellular phone and anti-personnel mines (AP mines); and subversive documents.

IPPO director Col. Gilbert Gorero said Ilonggo cops will remain vigilant after the encounter in the far-flung barangay of Tigmarabo, Miagao.

“We are ready to support and augment Army trooper when necessary. We support the President’s directive to end the problem on terrorism through the whole-of-nation approach,” he said in a text message on Sunday.

He also lauded the operating team for their “brevity and devotion to duty by sacrificing and offering themselves against the CPP-NPA”.

“Let us remain united and vigilant to end local communist armed conflict,” Gorero added.

Meanwhile, the 61IB in a statement said no one was injured among their troops in the firefight but there were bloodstains believed to be from retreating members of the NPA.

Lt. Col. Benedict Batara, commanding officer of the battalion, said that they will “do all necessary means as mandated to protect the people and secure communities, especially in celebration of the yuletide season”.

The government troops went to the area after receiving information from the locals on the presence of the communist terrorist group.

“We encourage the residents to be more vigilant and report immediately the presence and plans of NPA terrorists in their barangays and calling the remaining NPA members in the mountains to come down, live a normal life, celebrate holidays with your family and friends and be productive members of the community,” Batara added.

Source: Philippines News agency