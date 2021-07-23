﻿Gov’t troops overrun 2 NPA lairs, capture rebel in NegOcc

Army soldiers overrun two hideouts of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) in separate operations in southern Negros Occidental earlier this week.

In a report on Friday, the 3rd Infantry Division (ID) said that on July 22, soldiers from the 94th Infantry Battalion (IB) overran the communist-terrorists’ lair in Sitio Buko, Barangay Tan-awan in Kabankalan City while on July 20, troops of 15IB invaded the other one located in Sitio Guinobatan, Barangay Caningay in Candoni town.

The discovery of the two lairs is an indication the CPP-NPA rebels in Negros are “on the run”, said Maj. Gen. Eric Vinoya, commander of the 3ID.

“They cannot afford to stay or go back in one place after losing the trust and support of the masses. All they can do now is run and hide to avoid our troops,” he added.

In Kabankalan City, troops engaged some 20 communist-terrorists from the NPA’s SDG Platoon, CN2 in a 30-minute firefight at Sitio Manulaya, leading to the withdrawal of the enemy to various directions.

A soldier sustained a gunshot wound on his left leg but is now in stable condition, the 3ID said in the report.

After the clash, troops found the NPA’s temporary encampment in Sitio Buko, which can accommodate about 30 persons.

They recovered an M16 A1 rifle with handguard and four short magazines with ammunition, as well as improvised explosive device components composed of a 150-meter electric wire and a battery switch.

Also seized were a jungle hammock, a book, a bolo, three ponchos, rain boots, slippers, assorted shirts, seven kilos of corn, and cash amounting to PHP105, among others.

In Candoni, a team leader of the NPA Southwest Front identified as Adrian “Nico” Gallendo Omilig was captured by 15IB troops, following a series of clashes in Barangay Caningay.

The soldiers endorsed Omilig to the custody of the Candoni Municipal Police Station.

During the clearing operation, some 14 families in Caningay were evacuated to ensure their safety and received assistance from the village and the municipal government before they were allowed to return home.

Troops recovered a hand grenade, a 9mm pistol loaded with 10 ammunition, four 9mm magazines, 56 rounds of 9mm ammunition, empty cartridges of M60, M203, M16, and AK47 firearms, a solar panel, and personal belongings.

Lt. Col. Erwin Cariño, commanding officer of 15B, thanked the residents of Barangay Caningay for providing accurate information about the whereabouts of the CPP-NPA rebels.

“Their support and cooperation are our best tools to end the presence of communist-terrorists in southern Negros,” he added.

The CPP-NPA is also listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency